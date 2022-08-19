dayton-daily-news logo
X

OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Warren County

FILE PHOTO. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE PHOTO. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Local News
By
31 minutes ago

An OVI checkpoint will take place tonight in Warren County to combat impaired driving.

The checkpoint will be on Butler-Warren Road from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OHSP will be partnering with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The checkpoint is being held along with saturation patrols nearby in an effort to decrease impaired driving-related injury and fatal crashes, according to OSHP.

ExploreOVI checkpoint tonight in Oxford

It is being funded by federal grants.

Anyone who plans on consuming alcohol should always designate a sober driver or make other arrangements before drinking.

There have been at least 131 OVI-related crashes in Warren County this year, including six fatal crashes and 10 where serious injuries were suspected, according to OSHP.

In Other News
1
The Heights Cafe to close Saturday after 12 years in business
2
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
3
Local event starts planning for USA’s 250th anniversary
4
Missed deadline or not, new U.S. House map for Ohio not coming soon
5
Winsupply’s new facility aimed at fostering innovation

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top