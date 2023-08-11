OVI checkpoint scheduled in Greene County tonight

An OVI checkpoint is scheduled to take place in Greene County tonight.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the checkpoint will be from 9 to 11 p.m. on Colonel Glenn Highway. There will also be saturation patrols in the area.

The checkpoint and saturation patrols are being held to help remove impaired drivers from the road and prevent driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

There have been at least 240 deadly OVI-related crashes this year in Ohio including one in Greene County, according to OSHP.

Anyone who plans on consuming alcohol should make plans for a safe and sober driver before starting to drink.