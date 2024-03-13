OVI checkpoint to be conducted Friday in Washington Twp.

Local News
48 minutes ago
X

An OVI sobriety checkpoint is scheduled Friday evening in Washington Twp. as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off this weekend.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will hold the checkpoint from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies will look for signs of impairment in motorists during roadside checkpoints, the sheriff’s office said.

ExploreNothing found after bomb threat prompts search of Kettering Kroger Tuesday

Additional deputies and officers assigned to the Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct saturation patrols across Montgomery County throughout the weekend.

“The overall goal of these operations is to educate the motoring public on the dangers associated with impaired driving and to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to drink responsibly and help keep Montgomery County roadways safe this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.”

In Other News
1
Nothing found after bomb threat prompts search of Kettering Kroger...
2
Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Trotwood
3
VA, Defense Department end ban on IVF treatments for unmarried and...
4
Dayton Mall set to welcome 2 new tenants
5
Dunaways in Troy reopens under new ownership for St. Patrick’s Day...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top