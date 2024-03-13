OVI checkpoint to be conducted Friday in Washington Twp.

Deputies will look for signs of impairment in motorists during roadside checkpoints, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional deputies and officers assigned to the Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct saturation patrols across Montgomery County throughout the weekend.

“The overall goal of these operations is to educate the motoring public on the dangers associated with impaired driving and to identify and remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to drink responsibly and help keep Montgomery County roadways safe this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.”