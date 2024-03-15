2 teens dead following shooting near Dayton elementary school

When officers arrived, they found a male performing CPR on a 14-year-old boy, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

Officers took over CPR and the boy was transported to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

“Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital via private conveyance where he too succumbed to his injuries,” Bauer added.

Montgomey County Regional Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting.

“There was a group of kids out here playing and some little boy just got shot,” a 911 caller said. “I didn’t really see what happened. I heard the gunshots and now a little boy is laying right here in the field and everbody just scattered.”

Two other boys were still with him, she added.

A second 911 caller said a group of boys were outside fighting, according to dispatch records.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.