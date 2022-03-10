Hamburger icon
Pair of crashes, one fatal, close WB I-70 in Preble County

By Daniel Susco
15 minutes ago

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Preble County after a pair of crashes, one of which was fatal.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, I-70 West is closed after the 15 mile marker, and traffic is being diverted onto state Route 503.

The highway patrol said that the first crash occurred at 2:28 p.m. around the 4 mile marker. That crash involved a semi truck hauling mulch, which caught fire.

Witnesses said that parts of the median were burned as well as the semi, but OSHP said there were no injuries reported.

The second crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. around the 13 mile marker, where OSP said a commercial vehicle crashed into a van.

One person was killed in the second crash, OSHP said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

