Passenger killed, 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Greene County

One person was killed and three others were transported to area hospitals following a three-vehicle crash in Greene County Sunday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report of a crash on Interstate 71 near mile post 58 in Jefferson Twp.
A preliminary investigation revealed the three vehicles were approaching a construction zone prior to the crash, according to OSHP. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and 2012 Honda Civic were reportedly slowing or stopped in traffic when the Civic was rear-ended by a 2008 Ford E-350 van.
The impact pushed the Civic into the Malibu, and all three vehicles went off the left side of the highway and into the grass median.
The left rear passenger in the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. Their identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.
CareFlight transported the front passenger of the Civic to Miami Valley Hospital and MedFlight took the driver of the Civic to Kettering Health Main Campus. Ground crews transported the driver of the Malibu to Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, New Jasper Twp. Fire/EMS, Jefferson Twp. Fire/EMS, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted OSHP at the scene. Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
