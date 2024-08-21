Payroll Project: Centerville’s highest paid employees

The city of Centerville paid 36 employees more than $100,000 each in 2023, compared to 37 in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.
The police department had 23 employees who earned six figures. While that number is down from last year, when the department had 25 six-figure salaries, it is still more than any other department.
The highest paid Centerville employee was city manager Wayne Davis, who earned $228,029 in 2023, including a $15,295 bonus. He was also the highest paid city employee in 2022.
The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.
Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.
The highest paid Centerville employees last year were:
1. Wayne Davis, city manager: $228,029
2. Mariah Vogelgesang, assistant city manager: $159,403
3. Matthew Brown, chief of police: $158,310
4. Patrick Turnbull, public works director, $156,930
5. Tyler Roark, finance director, $142,998
6. Tyler Wilson, police lieutenant, $135,551
7. James Brinegar, city engineer, $135,451
8. Michael Yoder, police lieutenant, $133,735
9. Zachary Parker, police sergeant, $132,507
10. John Davis, police officer union, $129,352
