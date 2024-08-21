Payroll Project: Centerville’s highest paid employees

The highest paid Centerville employee was city manager Wayne Davis, who earned $228,029 in 2023, including a $15,295 bonus. He was also the highest paid city employee in 2022.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

The highest paid Centerville employees last year were:

1. Wayne Davis, city manager: $228,029

2. Mariah Vogelgesang, assistant city manager: $159,403

3. Matthew Brown, chief of police: $158,310

4. Patrick Turnbull, public works director, $156,930

5. Tyler Roark, finance director, $142,998

6. Tyler Wilson, police lieutenant, $135,551

7. James Brinegar, city engineer, $135,451

8. Michael Yoder, police lieutenant, $133,735

9. Zachary Parker, police sergeant, $132,507

10. John Davis, police officer union, $129,352