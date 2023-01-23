Pear tree ban in effect, 16-year-old turns himself in and other stories you might have missed this weekend

The trees, the most popular version of which were Bradford pear trees, were banned due to their invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a release.

They were added to the ODNR invasive species lists in 2018, and landscapers, growers and nurseries were given five years’ warning before the ban took effect.

16-year-old accused of shooting 2 in Xenia turned himself in Saturday

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

A 16-year-old boy charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in the Monday shooting of two people in Xenia turned himself in Saturday evening.

He turned himself into the Xenia Police Division and was taken into custody without incident, according to an updated press release from Xenia Police Division on Saturday night.

The juvenile was taken to Greene County Juvenile Detention and will be arraigned in the Greene County Juvenile Court at a future date, police said.

DAYTON EATS: Navigating Winter Restaurant Week requires a plan

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

When it comes to maximizing your restaurant week experience, getting a handle on the various menus and making a plan in advance is critical.

Reservations are almost always a must and there are only so many days you can make it count, so difficult decisions will have to be made.

This year 33 locally owned restaurants have signed up for the promotion which runs Jan. 22-29.

New year brings new gym-goers

Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm

The New Year brings a significant rise in the number of gym-goers. Whether working out for the first time or a regular, decorum and etiquette matter. Some do’s and dont’s:

Do put things back in their place. We all want to feel safe and this includes the gym, so remember to put equipment back where it belongs after use. Tripping over dumbbells left on the floor is no fun, and neither is trying to remove heavy weight plates from a bar in order to exercise. The rule of thumb is to be considerate and ‘put away your toys’ after use.

Don’t monopolize equipment. If your routine involves taking long rest breaks or performing multiple sets on the same machine, keep in mind that others may be waiting. If this is the case, ask if the person would like to ‘work in’ with you so that each person can take his or her turn.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Teddy bears wanted for children facing challenges

Did you have a special teddy bear or stuffy you loved as a child? Those special friends comforted us, helped us get to sleep at night and kept us cozy.

For more than 18 years, the Dayton Section of The National Council of Negro Women has been collecting and donating bears and other stuffed animals to provide that same sort of security and comfort to children in our community who are facing special challenges, whether they are entering foster care, dealing with illness or facing difficult situations in their homes.

In addition to members of the organization, friends, coworkers, church members and sororities pitch in too. Now we’re asking our devoted Make a Difference readers to donate to the Teddy Bear Round-Up as well. The gifts are presented on or around Valentine’s Day.

