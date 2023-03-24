Perry Twp. fires police chief, to reorganize department

Perry Twp. trustees on Friday terminated its police chief and will reorganize the Perry Twp. Police Department.
Timothy Littleton was fired during a special trustees meeting. He was named chief in October 2018 after he returned to the department where he began his career in law enforcement.
“We would like to thank the officers of Perry Township Police Department for their dedication and service to the residents of Perry Township,” a statement issued by the trustees read.
Trustee Zach Music said that officer Erica Barga will be handling police administrative duties in the interim and that an interim police chief will be named soon.
He said he would not comment on any of the reasons for Littleton’s termination.
Last week, Littleton sent out a media release announcing that it was brought to his attention that a topic that would be discussed “is the township trustees wanting to dissolve the Perry Township Police Department and contract with New Lebanon Police Department for police services.”
The village of New Lebanon did submit a proposal but Music said the trustees are not going to enter into a contract at this point and that the officers will try to address any coverage gaps on their own.
“We want to move forward with our department,” he said.
