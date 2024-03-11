Person shot in Dayton crash Sunday

A who was shot was involved in a crash in Dayton Sunday afternoon.
The incident was initially reported as a crash just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Cornell Drive and Otterbein Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The caller told dispatch they couldn’t move their legs.
The incident was eventually updated to a shooting, dispatch said.
Additional information on injuries was not available. We have reached out to Dayton police for more details.
In Other News
About the Author