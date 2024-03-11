BreakingNews
Person shot in Dayton crash Sunday

49 minutes ago
A who was shot was involved in a crash in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

The incident was initially reported as a crash just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Cornell Drive and Otterbein Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The caller told dispatch they couldn’t move their legs.

The incident was eventually updated to a shooting, dispatch said.

Additional information on injuries was not available. We have reached out to Dayton police for more details.

