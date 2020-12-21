Pharmacy opening newest COVID-19 test site in Springfield

Rite Aid is adding 99 additional drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19, including a new location opening Tuesday in Springfield.
The pharmacy chain said in a statement that the new location will be at 1805 S. Limestone St. Rite Aid also has a drive-thru site already operating at 3875 Salem Ave., Dayton.
A spokeswoman said Monday that currently, results are expected to be received in two to five days.
The sites have a self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists in the drive-thru. The sites operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rite Aid is opening the sites on Tuesday, working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The chain will have 400 locations around the U.S.
The testing sites are for people 13 years of age or older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms.
At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government-issued ID and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
For individuals under 18 to get screened and tested, parents or legal guardians must create Baseline COVID-19 accounts using the minor’s email account, provide consent, show their government-issued identification, and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.
Rite Aid is operating the sites with Verily, which operates the screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing. Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth.