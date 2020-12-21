Pharmacy opening newest COVID-19 test site in Springfield

The testing sites are for people 13 years of age or older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms.

At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government-issued ID and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

For individuals under 18 to get screened and tested, parents or legal guardians must create Baseline COVID-19 accounts using the minor’s email account, provide consent, show their government-issued identification, and must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test.

Rite Aid is operating the sites with Verily, which operates the screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites. BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing. Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth.