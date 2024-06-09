PHOTOS: 2024 Dayton Jewish Cultural Festival at Temple Israel

The Jewish Cultural Festival was held on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Temple Israel, located at 130 Riverside Dr. near downtown Dayton. The family-friendly event welcomed attendees from all faiths to learn more about Jewish traditions and faith, shop from artisan vendors, enjoy food and drinks from multiple vendors, participate in children’s activities including arts & crafts and a petting zoo, experience live music and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER