PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Dayton’s 3rd annual Spooky Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern?

Dayton’s 3rd annual Spooky Silent Disco was held at Yellow Cab Tavern on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. This month’s silent disco was a Halloween costume party which also featured a costume contest. Attendees were loaned headphones with the capability to change between the green, blue & red stations and adjust the volume. The following DJs were featured: KimL on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with '70s, '80s, and '90s and John Chapel on the red station with modern Hip Hop. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER