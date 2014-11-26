Breaking: Have you seen missing teen? Sheriff’s office asks for public help

PHOTOS FROM THE ARCHIVES: Celebrating Christmas in downtown Dayton

Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
Christmas downtown
1 / 25
Timmy Renfro, 3, sits on Santa's lap at Rike's in 1966. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES