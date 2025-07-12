Breaking: Dayton police request help in find missing 8-year-old

Dayton police request help in find missing 8-year-old

1 hour ago
The Dayton Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 8-year-old.

Police said the child Hershall Creachbaum went missing at the 400 block of Xenia Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Creachbaum has autism and is non-verbal, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with cartoons and gray sweatpants. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Creachbaum uses a wheelchair, but can walk short distances. His wheelchair has been located, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hershall Creachbaum, call 937-333-2677.

