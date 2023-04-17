PHOTOS: See kids learning and playing at local child care centers, preschools and at school

Child care centers and preschools provide kids with important academic, social and emotional skills to get them ready for kindergarten.
They also allow parents to go to work. But affordability and accessibility are issues for some families and people are looking for solutions.
This newspaper took a look at the issue in this three-part series.
THIS WEEK IN OUR CHILD CARE CRISIS SERIES
Sunday: ‘Child care crisis’ holds back children, parents, economy
Monday: ‘Workforce behind the workforce’ challenged by low pay even as child care becomes less affordable
Tuesday: Public funds are helping, but advocates say more is needed
In Other News
1
New homes approved for 2 Xenia neighborhoods
2
Xenia Twp. voters weigh tax levies for roads, fire department in May...
3
Both sides disagree on parental control on proposed abortion amendment
4
Two-car crash in Butler Twp. leads to three injured Saturday evening
5
Butler Twp. officer charged in January arrest where he hit woman in...