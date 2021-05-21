PHOTOS: See the top local high school graduates in the region

These are students whose hard work produced four years of academic excellence. Now they’re taking the next steps toward achieving their dreams of being doctors, teachers, business owners and astrophysicists.

The students are headed to more than two dozen colleges in Ohio (many to Sinclair, UD and Wright State), but also to schools all over the country. Some of these local grads will attend MIT, Notre Dame and BYU as well as six of the eight Ivy League schools.