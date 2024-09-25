Piqua man pleads guilty to aggravated murder in 2023 shooting at Fountain Park

He was charged in the death of Deacon Graham, 18, and a the wounding of a second man, age 20, in a late-night shooting at Fountain Park on Forest Avenue in Piqua.

Miller was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, all with specifications that the offenses involved use of a firearm. Miller also was indicted on felony charges of tampering with evidence and complicity to commit obstruction of justice.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped the remaining charges along with the firearms specifications.

A joint recommendation of life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 30 years, is being recommended to Judge Stacy Wall. She does not have to follow that recommendation.

Wall accepted Miller’s guilty pleas and found him guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, with sentencing scheduled for Oct. 21. A trial for Miller had been scheduled for October.

He remains in the county jail.