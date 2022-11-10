Piqua man sentenced in child pornography case

TROY — A Piqua man who pleaded guilty to child pornography-related charges was sentenced in a Miami County Court to five years of probation and six months in the county jail.
Zachary A. Stearns, 30, was arraigned in March in county Common Pleas Court on 10 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He later pleaded guilty to all counts.
Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced him to probation with a number of conditions including seeking all counseling ordered, serving the six months in jail, being placed on electronically monitored house arrest after jail release and performing 150 hours of community service.
Stearns was designated a Tier II sex offender. The designation will require him to notify the sheriff in the county where he lives, works or goes to school of his address every 180 days for 25 years following release from jail. He was given credit for three days served in the county jail.
