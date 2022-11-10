Piqua man sentenced in child pornography case

Zachary A. Stearns, 30, was arraigned in March in county Common Pleas Court on 10 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He later pleaded guilty to all counts.

Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced him to probation with a number of conditions including seeking all counseling ordered, serving the six months in jail, being placed on electronically monitored house arrest after jail release and performing 150 hours of community service.