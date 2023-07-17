Plans for West Carrollton health center feature dental care, drive-thru pharmacy

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton is aiming to move its Miamisburg health center to a West Carrollton location next year.

The nonprofit healthcare provider has drafted plans to construct a new 11,700 square-foot facility at 630 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, roughly 2.5 miles away from the Alex Central Health Center.

A timeline for construction is unclear, as the nonprofit is securing funding for the project, according to executive director Gregory Hopkins.

Land for the future West Carrollton health center was purchased last year, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

The Montgomery County commission on Tuesday approved $250,000 in grant funding for the project. Hopkins said Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton has also secured nearly $700,000 in federal funding and requested $1.1 million in congressionally directed funds for the project.

Hopkins said the expected move was motivated by the nonprofit wanting to access patients in Miamisburg, West Carrollton and other surrounding communities in a permanent location that is included in a bus route.

The nonprofit estimates that more than 13,000 low-income individuals living in the two zip codes surrounding the planned center are currently unserved by health centers.

The health center network accepts all patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Hopkins said roughly 60% of the health center network’s patients are Medicaid patients. Another 20% are Medicare patients, while close to 7% are uninsured.

The new health center will feature 12 exam rooms and a dental suite complete with a laboratory space. The West Carrollton location will also include a pharmacy with a drive-thru, a behavioral health space and more, according to the nonprofit.

Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton operate several health centers across Dayton, Miamisburg and Huber Heights.