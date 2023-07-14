X

Public forums next week on electric aggregation open to residents, businesses

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Events Monday in Kettering, Tuesday in Centerville are open to anyone in group of MVCC cities; opt-out deadline is July 21

Residents and small business operators in several area cities that joined a coalition to seek better electric rates can get their questions addressed as the deadline nears for switching suppliers.

Forums are scheduled Monday and Tuesday in Kettering and Centerville, two of nearly a dozen cities that are part of the group formed by the Miami Valley Communications Council.

MVCC Executive Director Jay Weiskircher said the sessions will provide an opportunity for concerns to be voiced about changing suppliers, before the July 21 deadline to opt out of the program.

The MVCC group includes Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Vandalia and West Carrollton. Later this year the coalition also is expected to include Brookville, Eaton and Union, with Troy joining in 2024, records show.

The forums will include officials from Palmer Energy, the MVCC’s consultant in changing providers, officials said.

The two sessions are open to all cities in the MVCC group, officials said. They are scheduled as follows:

• Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Charles I. Lathrem Center, 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering.

• Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Road.

Last month the MVCC group agreed to contract with Energy Harbor of Akron for a 28-month contract of 6.57 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) starting Sept. 1.

The AES Ohio standard service offer as of June 1 is 10.807 cents per kWh.

In recent weeks, letters explaining the change in suppliers went out to residents and small businesses, officials said.

