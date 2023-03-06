Deal would turn Butler Twp. school site into 74 homes, small commercial area

The preliminary plan includes 1.3 acres of commercial property along the frontage on North Dixie Drive and 13.6 acres for the development of two-family and three-family residential units, for a total of 74 units, documents state.

In a letter to the township, the developer said the commercial portion of the development would likely house a boutique coffee shop and other retail establishments. The plans also include an option for a drive-thru service.

A zoning commission hearing is set for Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., during which residents can share feedback.

According to school district officials, the sale of the property aims to achieve three goals: to bring value to and enhance the quality of life in the community; to add value to the surrounding residential properties; and to generate as much profit as possible for the district.

“The sale of the Murlin property has been a strategic goal of the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education for nearly 10 years,” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary. “The district continues to work cooperatively with township officials and residents near the property to ensure all goals are met.”

Murlin Heights Elementary School closed its doors at the end of the 2012-2013 school year as part of a cost reduction plan by the district. The building sat vacant for five years before being demolished in 2018. The school board in 2020 determined it no longer needed the property and approved a plan to sell the land.