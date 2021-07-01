Plenty of fireworks, parades and fun in Warren County this weekend

Parking will be available at the Warren County Fairgrounds, across from the park. There will be handicapped accessible parking available at the park.

SPRINGBORO

While Springboro won’t have a parade, Elvis will be in the house rocking North Park.

As part of the city’s Summer Concert Series, an Elvis Tribute band will perform at North Park starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. After the concert, the city will sponsor a fireworks show.

WAYNESVILLE

“Light up the Sky” is the theme of Waynesville’s Independence Day Celebration on Saturday.

The event will start at 7 p.m. at Waynesville Bicentennial Park and will feature plenty of food, fun and activities for families that includes skydivers and a free concert in the amphitheater by No Clue.

A fireworks show will start at dark that is sponsored by American Legion Post 615.

FRANKLIN

On Saturday, Franklin will continue its tradition of hosting the “Wettest Parade in Ohio” to celebrate Independence Day.

This year’s theme is “Stronger. Better. Together.” The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and will run along the Lions Bridge on Second Street to South Main Street to East Sixth Street and will end at Community Park.

The parade will feature trophies for floats in the following categories: Best Theme; Most Creative; City Council’s Choice; and Franklin’s Most Patriotic Kid of 2021. Children may decorate a wagon, tricycle, bicycle, wear a patriotic costume and walk along the parade route. An adult must accompany children under age 12.

In addition, Community Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. and can been seen throughout the community. Due to construction at Dial Park, the city will close Community Park to launch the fireworks at 8 p.m.

MASON

Mason will have a community Independence Day celebration with a Downtown Block Party on Saturday in the Downtown Plaza.

This year’s event will feature live music and fun for the community to enjoy along with food, beverages, kids’ activities, local business displays, and a Rozzi’s famous fireworks display viewable from the Downtown Plaza.

The Downtown Block Party will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring music by nationally touring tribute bands The Spazmatics from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and The Windbreakers will then take the stage at 8 p.m. playing hits from the ’80s.

Kids’ activities, vendors and exhibitors will fill the streets. Proceeds from beverage sales will benefit the Mason Parks and Recreation Foundation and American Legion Post 194.

The music will continue throughout the evening until 10 p.m., concluding with a Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks display, viewable from the Downtown Plaza.