Podcast: Will your employer require the coronavirus vaccine?

In the latest episode of the Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast, reporter Lynn Hulsey delves into whether your employer can and will require the coronavirus vaccine.
Local Ohio lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would prevent businesses and schools from requiring or promoting the COVID-19 vaccine or any other vaccine.
For this episode, host Jordan Laird spoke with Hulsey about what local employers are currently requiring or incentivizing the shot. They also chatted about what going back to the office will be like in a post-pandemic world.
