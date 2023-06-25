Pole lands on a vehicle in a two-car collision in Dayton

A two-vehicle collision caused a cable pole to fall on a car Dayton Sunday morning.

Crews were sent around 4:25 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash along North Gettysburg Avenue and Little Richmond Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

It is unknown how many people were involved and whether or not there were injuries.

Dispatch said a pole fell on one of the vehicles and one of the vehicle’s occupants was initially trapped but ended up freeing themselves.

Spectrum was also notified of the pole collapsing.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.