SWAT standoff underway in Dayton

A Dayton SWAT standoff is underway.
The police activity has blocked the area around the 1900 block of Wesleyan Road in Dayton.
“Please stay out of the area including surrounding streets until the area is clear,” the Dayton Police Department posted on social media.
Police on scene are using a bullhorn asking for someone to come out, and saying the person is under arrest.
We are working to learn more about this incident and will update this report.
