Can you help police investigation of deadly hit-and-run in Dayton?

“From her injuries, it was determined that Ms. Anderson was involved in a vehicular accident. The driver and vehicle involved fled the scene,” a release stated.

The Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit is investigating the fatality. Anyone with information is urged to call detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142 or to remain anonymous and potentially collect a cash reward, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).