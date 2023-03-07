Can you help police investigation of deadly hit-and-run in Dayton?

BreakingNews
New restaurant, lounge to open in downtown Dayton
Detectives are asking for the public for information in the death of a 43-year-old Harrison Twp. woman who was struck and dragged by a car in Dayton.

The victim was identified as Tiffany Anderson by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson’s body was found around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the road in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue in Dayton.

“From her injuries, it was determined that Ms. Anderson was involved in a vehicular accident. The driver and vehicle involved fled the scene,” a release stated.

The Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit is investigating the fatality. Anyone with information is urged to call detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1142 or to remain anonymous and potentially collect a cash reward, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).

