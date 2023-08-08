Police arrest 3, looking for 4th suspect after vehicle theft ends in crash in Huber Heights

BreakingNews
Police arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect after a vehicle theft resulted in a police chase and crash into a vacant house in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

An officer on patrol discovered a vehicle theft in progress around 3:17 a.m. near Damascus and Bassett drives. Three people started to walk away and a driver fled in the vehicle, according to Huber Heights police.

The officer initiated a pursuit and the chase lasted several minutes before the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a vacant house in the 7000 block of Harshmanville Road.

The driver then fled on foot.

Police arrested three people and booked them into the Juvenile Justice Center. Officers are aware of the driver’s identity, but they have not bee arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

