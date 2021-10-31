Police detective wins local, state honors in less than a week

Yost lauded Comer for his time with RMHC, where he served as a handyman, organizing donations and “doing whatever else the leaders and families of sick children needed.”

“A manager called him the most reliable of volunteers,” Yost said.

Yost said Comer provided monthly meals to 50 or so teens at Victory Project with no regard for the personal cost and stayed after eating to mentor them.

“These young men respected Detective Comer because he earned the right to be heard, and they listened,” Yost said.

Comer said his involvement with Ronald McDonald House Charities “didn’t start out to be important.”

“Basically, I was trying to get my kids to understand that there’s more to life than a paycheck, and that volunteering helps the people who are less fortunate in a difficult situation in their life,” Comer said. “I take my kids out there and we do different things ... and it was fulfilling. I did that to start out with them and then it made so much more sense for me to do it.

“It didn’t seem like work. It was fulfillment.”

The state award wasn’t the only honor Comer received this month. Ohio’s recognition of Comer came just four days after he was one of two people to earn Officer of the Year honors from Miami Twp. Police Department.

Police Chief Charlie Stiegelmeyer said Comer has been “the cornerstone” of the department for three decades, a mentor for other officers, detectives and supervisors and “a consummate professional who treats everyone with dignity and respect.”

Gaining “a vast knowledge” in that time, he graciously passed it on to those who work with him, Stiegelmeyer said.

“Servant leadership is what I preach; being a servant leader is what (Todd) does,” he said, praising Comer for his humility, professionalism and caring.

Comer said he was honored to be presented the Mark Losey Distinguished Law Enforcement Service Award.

“I did a little research on him and he was very selfless,” he said. “He was the epitome of go, go, go.”

As for the Miami Twp. award, Comer said, “I just do what I need to do to try and get things done.”