Police investigating after woman’s body found in Riverside yard

A 20-year-old woman’s body was found in a Riverside yard Saturday, prompting a police investigation.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the woman as Kaitlin Minton. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Around 7:02 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported a person was laying in her neighbor’s yard in the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue, according to Huber Heights Communications Center, which dispatches for Riverside police.

“I don’t think they’re alive,” the caller said. “Because she’s not moving and her arms are up in the air.”

It’s not clear if foul play is suspected. We’ve reached out to Riverside police for more information and will update this story as details are released.