26-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting, crash ID’d

A man who died late Thursday following a crash and shooting in Dayton has been identified.

Tyrone McGhee, 26, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Around 11:16 p.m. Thursday, Dayton officers were called to a shooting at 4225 W. Third St. near the Westown Shopping Center. Upon arrival police found a two-vehicle crash and a man with obvious injuries, said Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.

Homicide detectives also responded to investigate.

As of Friday, investigators had spoken to a suspect. The suspect was not in custody and was not being sought after, Bauer said Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

