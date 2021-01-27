Police light up night in support of ODNR officer shot in line of duty

Liming faces felony charges of assault and a weapons violation, and misdemeanors for hunting without a permit and for hunting on private property without permission.

Two other men who were with Liming — Thomas J. Davis, 35, of Jefferson Twp. near Jamestown in Greene County, and Bryan S. Achtermann, 36, of Midland in Clinton County — face misdemeanor charges.

Davis is charged with unlawfully aiding an offender of prohibited activities for allegedly driving Liming that night. Achtermann is charged with hunting without a license and not having a deer permit. Both men have Monday court dates: Davis for a pretrial hearing and Achtermann for a scheduling conference, court records show.

None of the men are in custody.