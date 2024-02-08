Police: Pair lured man to house, robbed him and stole car in Dayton

The man said the pair lured him around 10 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue, where Woods had a handgun and that both suspects robbed him of money and other personal property, according to an affidavit.

“While still being armed with a firearm, the suspects forced him into his vehicle against his will and, under threat of serious bodily harm, forced him to go to ATM machines and attempt to withdraw money. The suspects then made the complainant exit the vehicle and they stole the vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

Woods was captured around 3:05 a.m. Feb. 6 after fleeing from Dayton police in the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue in Dayton and then crashing the stolen car into a tree, the document read.

A loaded handgun was found inside the car and Woods was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Woods also is charged with two counts of having weapons while under disability and one count each of failure to comply with an order of a police officer, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business. A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday.

Foster-Jones was arraigned Thursday and is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.