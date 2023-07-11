Police: Social media argument led to fatal Moraine shooting; 2 in custody

An argument that began on social media ended in a drive-by shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in Moraine earlier this week, according to police.

Terry Martin died following a shooting late Sunday in the 2700 block of Gladstone Street, said Moraine police Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested two men Monday morning — an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Kettering.

Detectives are meeting with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday to discuss charges. Neubauer said the suspects could face murder, as well as other charges.

The Dayton Daily News does not identify suspects until formal charges have been approved.

Neubauer said the shooting was not normal for Moraine and that police had no indication that there was an issue that could result in a shooting.

Martin and one of the suspects attended Kettering Fairmont High School together, but otherwise Neubauer said there wasn’t much of a relationship between the trio.

“It sounded like there was some feuding going on through social platforms that really began and escalated the argument going on between these parties,” he said.

The initial investigation indicates the suspects shot at the Gladstone Street home from a truck multiple times. Ten shots made it into the residence with five going through the front door, Neubauer said.

Martin was home with his grandmother at the time of the shooting. His grandmother was sitting in a recliner near the front door, but fortunately wasn’t hit, the deputy chief said.

Martin was believed to be standing directly behind his grandmother. He was shot three times in the head and neck area, Neubauer said.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects based on information from local residents. Investigative efforts then led detectives to the second suspect.

Investigators served search warrants at both suspect’s residence as well as the truck believed to be used in the shooting. Crews recovered a Glock pistol from one of the residences.

Neubauer said it appears the gun was purchased illegally off the street. It’s not clear if it was bought recently.

Investigators are working on search warrants to cell phones and social media accounts for those involved.

When the suspects were arrested, both appeared to be devastated, the deputy chief said.

“I don’t think at the time they were in the mental mindset that they could potentially kill someone and once they were advised of that news they were devastated and rightfully so,” Neubauer said. “Suddenly the gravity of the situation they understand but unfortunately now it’s too late.”

He called the shooting a “life-altering choice” that could’ve been avoided.

“It didn’t have to result in the level it did and result in a shooting with somebody else dying,” Neubauer said.

He noted violence is an issue regionally, particularly among older juveniles and young adults.

“It’s alarming because of the lifestyle that they’re leading, the potential for what can happen and the fact that they can potentially be incarcerated for the rest of their life,” he said. “It’s sad both for the victim and the suspects that they were in this position and I guess didn’t take the appropriate guidance to get law enforcement involved.”