Police: Transaction took place prior to shooting that killed 2, injured 1 in Dayton

The third shooting victim had jumped out of the back window the vehicle, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns. The 20-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was still in the hospital as of Monday but is expected to make a full recovery.

“What we do know is that our victim showed up to the 900 block of Cleverly and parked along the curb,” Johns said. “A male entered the front passenger side seat, and also a male entered the back seat of the vehicle. At that time, shots began to come from the motor vehicle.”

The third victim jumped out the back window of the vehicle and the SUV traveled toward Hoover Avenue before crashing.

There were also two people in the front yard in the 900 block of Cleverly Road who drug the third victim to the yard before fleeing the scene, Johns said.

He described the scene as “very chaotic,” saying there were people outside and a nearby school, the International School at Residence Park, was hit by gunfire.

Crews were able to set a perimeter at the scene and used police K9s to help track down the two people who fled. They were found in a garage and took off before they were arrested.

One was a juvenile with a warrant, Johns said. The second was an adult, who has since been released from custody.

“So there’s more investigation to take place on those two individuals, but we do believe they were involved in this incident as well,” he added.

Investigators know a transaction occurred in the SUV, but it’s not clear what type.

“And that’s when the shooting happened,” Johns said.

Drugs were found in the vehicle, but he declined to say what kind or the amounts. Johns also did not comment on any weapons recovered during the investigation.

The major said his condolences go out to the victims’ friends and family.

“It’s another example of gun violence that’s definitely unnecessary,” Johns said.

He asked anyone with information to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).