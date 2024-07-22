BreakingNews
Coroner IDs 2 killed in triple shooting in Dayton

Two men killed in a shooting that critically injured a third man Thursday in Dayton have been identified.

Dejuan Hooker, 25, and Demarius Underwood, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Cleverly Road around 3:50 p.m. Thursday, where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

They then found two other men, later identified as Hooker and Underwood, dead in a vehicle that crashed in the 4400 block of Hoover Avenue.

The 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. His condition was reported to be stable as of Friday, Bauer said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for having weapons under disability and an 18-year-old man was after he darted under crime scene tape during the investigation, Bauer said. He faces charges of misconduct in an emergency, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and failure to disclose personal information.

This shooting is nearby to the scene of a fatal shooting on July 7, where a 33-year-old man was found dead on the front lawn of Residence Park Elementary School on Oakridge Drive.

