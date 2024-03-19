Pond revitalization effort underway in Washington Twp.; grants to help fund bulk of project

The grants, which amount to more than $1.3 million, will cover 75% of the anticipated cost of the project.

Dredging of both ponds is underway and revitalization efforts are expected to be completed this September.

“Residents have requested more water-based recreational activities and facilities for a number of years,” RecPlex recreation director Mark Metzger said in a release. “The Clean Ohio grants have allowed us to move ahead with a six-year park master plan that not only expands outdoor recreational opportunities but addresses environmental issues as well.”

Clean Ohio is granting $864,908 for Turtle Pond and $474,364 for Heron Pond. The ponds sit next to and behind the Washington Township RecPlex, and have long been a draw for fishing and other activities, Metzger previously said.

The goals of the Clean Ohio projects are to restore natural habitats surrounding the ponds, which are full of sediment and muck and bring back aquatic life that has declined over time because of polluted pond water, he said.

Doing so will restore the pond to the quality once associated with it, create opportunities to provide water-based activities and improve the safety, comfort and convenience of park patrons interested in those pursuits, Metzger said.

“We decided to request the full eligible amount (of 75% funding) and were fortunate the grants committed approved that amount in full,” he said Monday.

The township will pay $446,449 for its share of eligible expenses, plus $448,204 in expenses the grants do not cover, he said. Those expenses include $44,834 for the Heron Pond Pedestrian Bridge and $146,105 for the Turtle Pond Fishing Pier, plus $257,491 as an additional contingency included for budgeting purposes.

“The bottom line is these additional grant dollars for the pond projects will stretch township taxpayer dollars further, freeing funds up to allow more work on the park to be completed,” Metzger said.