Dayton Mall set to welcome 2 new tenants

Next up will be Claw Crazy, which will see patrons trying their luck at the family-friendly arcade. “You can try your hand at several skill-based games to win tickets in addition to playing video racing and shooting games such as Nascar Global VR Racing or Halo: Fireteam Raven,” Maguire said.

Explore Indoor playground entertainment brand coming to Dayton Mall

All points and tickets are stored on a game card using a state-of-the-art kiosk and card management system and can then be redeemed for prizes at the prize hub. Claw Crazy is projected to open May 1.

The mall also recently welcomed two new kiosks. SD Beauty features skincare products and is located near Buckle. Cellaxs Phone Repair offers repair of all types of mobile phones and a variety of accessories.

The Dayton Children’s Flight Zone Playground, a soft indoor play area that is accessible by all, has been refreshed and reopened.