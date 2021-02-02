Pop-up drive-thru food pantry Feb. 20 in Warren County

A drive-thru food distribution is later this month for Warren County residents who earn less than 230% of the federal poverty level.
The pop-up food pantry, which will be contact-free, is from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 556 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon. Shared Harvest Foodbank based in Fairfield is conducting the food distribution in partnership with the Lebanon Food Pantry.
Those attending should enter the fairgrounds through Gate 3. People receiving food should stay in their cars and wear masks while communicating with staff, volunteers and the Ohio Army National Guard, Terry Perdue, Shared Harvest executive director stated in a release.
Foods received may vary, but families will receive pork, chicken, dairy items and fresh seasonal produce. Anyone with questions can call the Shared Harvest Foodbank call center at 513-881-9024.
Following are incomes at 230% of the federal poverty level by household size:
1 - $29,348
2 - $39,652
3 - $49,956
4 - $60,260
5 - $70,564
6 - $80,868
“As we continue to experience record numbers of people who are unemployed in our community, and the slow rollout of federal programs to alleviate the burden on families in need, we are offering community based, drive-thru food distributions to help bridge the gap,” Perdue said.
This will be the third distribution at the Warren County Fairgrounds, which is offering the space without charge, he said.