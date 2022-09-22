Port Authority backs financing for new ‘spec’ $23M warehouse

This week, Tipp City Council approved a community reinvestment area tax abatement to NorthPoint Development for two proposed industrial warehouse buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet west of Interstate 75.

The new Englewood facility is expected to create 20 construction jobs and 20 full-time jobs, the Port said in notes on the project.

Nearby, the Hematite facility, which the Port also helped finance, continues to operate. The Canadian-owned company uses recycled materials to treat vehicle under-bodies and craft acoustic components that affect how much noise penetrates a vehicle. The business also makes air- and water-management parts.

Capital lease transactions are deals that allow the Port to shield new construction projects from state and local sales taxes on the purchase of construction materials used in those projects, then leasing the improvements to an occupant company on a capital lease basis.

The developers of the new Englewood center are Oakridge Development Co. and Elford Development, both based in Central Ohio.