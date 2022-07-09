Portion of Miamisburg road dedicated in memory of fallen soldier

“That’s the kind of person he was,” Skaggs said.

Combined Shape Caption Jim Skaggs spoke Saturday at the road dedication ceremony honoring Sgt. Gary McKiddy, whose photo sits left. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF Combined Shape Caption Jim Skaggs spoke Saturday at the road dedication ceremony honoring Sgt. Gary McKiddy, whose photo sits left. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

Skaggs also reminisced on the fateful event that changed the course of his life forever. On May 5, 1970, the night before the helicopter crash, Skaggs said McKiddy was apprehensive and nervous about the mission, something he’d never before witnessed of his friend.

“I’ve never seen him like this. He said, ‘I don’t feel good about this one, Jim ... I don’t want you to go.’” Skaggs recalled. “I said, ‘Gary, if you’re going, I’m going.’ You see, we had formed a soldier’s pact; you never leave your buddies behind. Never.”

While on the May 6 mission, the helicopter carrying Skaggs, McKiddy, and its pilot was shot down. Skaggs recalls learning that he was the sole survivor. “I began to cry uncontrollably,” he said. “I felt like I had broken the soldier’s pact; I had left my guys.”

Skaggs later learned McKiddy rescued him from the burning helicopter, placing him on the ground nearby before returning into the flames in a thwarted effort to save the pilot.

“I owe my life to what Gary McKiddy did that day,” Skaggs said.

Rick McKiddy, one of Gary’s brothers, said his late father, a World War II veteran who died in 2016, tried for decades to get his son the Medal of Honor recognition. Numerous unsuccessful attempts have been made by U.S. senators and congressmen to have the Medal of Honor issued, McKiddy said.

The family, along with Skaggs, is still pursuing the Medal of Honor for McKiddy and telling his story.

Postcards distributed Saturday include a plea for the public to contact the White House and voice their support for McKiddy to receive the Medal of Honor. Those who wish to help may call the White House at 202-456-1414 to leave a comment, send an email to President Biden at president@whitehouse.gov or tweet the president at @potus with the hashtag #honorgarymckiddy.