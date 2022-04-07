At least 2 injured, including one flown, after 2-car crash in Clayton

A medical helicopter was called Thursday afternoon to a two-car crash that injured at least two people in Clayton.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. at Salem Avenue and Westbrook Road.
A portion of Salem Avenue was shut down to allow the helicopter to land, and motorists were unable to get onto state Route 49 from Westbrook Road as troopers investigated the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.
One person had to be extricated from a car, according to initial reports.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
