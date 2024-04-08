More than 10,000 without power in Montgomery County

Thousands are without power in Montgomey County Monday morning.
As of 9:34 a.m, there were 10,766 total outages reported on AES Ohio’s website. There are 10,596 outages in Montgomery County and 168 in Champaign County.
The majority of outages are in the Centerville, Kettering and Beavercreek areas, according to the company.
Initially there were more than 2,800 without power in Montgomery County around 8:45 a.m. The majority of the outages were restored shortly after 9 a.m. before another round of outages were reported around 9:30 a.m.
Crews are working to quickly and safely restore service.
It is not clear what is causing the outage. We will update this story as more infromation is available.
Crews are working quickly and safely to restore approximately 2,800 customers in Centerville, Beavercreek and Kettering. Report your outage online or view our outage map at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF pic.twitter.com/klL8IMJD9M— AES Ohio (@AESOhio) April 8, 2024
