BreakingNews
More than 10,000 without power in Montgomery County

More than 10,000 without power in Montgomery County

Local News
By
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

Thousands are without power in Montgomey County Monday morning.

As of 9:34 a.m, there were 10,766 total outages reported on AES Ohio’s website. There are 10,596 outages in Montgomery County and 168 in Champaign County.

The majority of outages are in the Centerville, Kettering and Beavercreek areas, according to the company.

Initially there were more than 2,800 without power in Montgomery County around 8:45 a.m. The majority of the outages were restored shortly after 9 a.m. before another round of outages were reported around 9:30 a.m.

Crews are working to quickly and safely restore service.

It is not clear what is causing the outage. We will update this story as more infromation is available.

In Other News
1
Total solar eclipse: No traffic issues to start the day
2
Total solar eclipse: What to know today for southwest Ohio
3
5 breweries in Miami Valley to release eclipse-themed beer
4
River rise: All five dams stored water after heavy rainfall last week
5
The $100M Delco: ‘Mother of all projects’ in downtown Dayton prepares...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top