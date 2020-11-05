Prairies Youth Center hosts Lights on Afterschool event

The Prairies Youth Center reopened its doors June 8 after a two-month closure and recently moved back into its newly renovated building Sept. 17.
The center’s annual Lights on Afterschool event was Oct. 22 and is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality, affordable after-school programs.
Lights on Afterschool helps to promote the effectiveness of afterschool programs and to showcase youth’s talents from the programs offered at the centers by displaying student’s art work.
During the event, there were also awards handed out, and one was presented to Julian Smith-Custer for winning the Awareness Poster Contest.
The Awareness Poster Contest challenged youth to create a poster promoting various awareness topics of the month.
The afterschool program staff of the Prairies Youth Center said the program is dedicated to making sure that civilian and military youth in the surrounding area are provided with the right tools to improve their skills and abilities in their communities and in their future.