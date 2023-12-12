Preble County man accused of sexually abusing girls pleads guilty

He was previously scheduled to go to trial on Monday. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution agreed to a recommended sentence of 11 to 16½ years, according to court documents.

The reported abuse occurred over multiple incidents from March 27, 2017, to March 27, 2018, according to Eaton Municipal Court records.

One of the girls said Bechtol threatened her and pointed a gun at her head, according to an affidavit. The other girl reported Bechtol threatened to hurt her if she reported him.

Bechtol and the girls are known to each other.