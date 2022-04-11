dayton-daily-news logo
X

Preble County man accused of assaulting 2 girls indicted on 21 charges

Carl M. Bechtol Jr. Credit:

caption arrowCaption
Carl M. Bechtol Jr. Credit:

Crime & Law
By
14 minutes ago

A West Alexandria many accused of sexually assaulting two girls and threatening one at gunpoint was indicted on more than 20 charges.

Carl M. Bechtol Jr., 52, was indicted on eight counts of rape, eight counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of sexual battery and one count of importuning, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to go to trial May 23.

ExploreRELATED: Preble County man accused of raping 2 girls, threatening one with gun

The charges stem from an Eaton Municipal Court case with multiple incidents reportedly taking place from March 27, 2017, to May March, 28, 2018. The girls were 9 and 10 at the time.

One of the girls said Bechtol threatened her and pointed a gun at her prior to the assault, according to municipal court documents. The second girl said Bechtol threatened “bodily harm” if she reported him, court records read.

The suspect and the girls are known to each other.

Bond was previously set for Bechtol at $250,000. He is being held in the Preble County Jail.

In Other News
1
‘I love life right now.’ Special court helps local women overcome...
2
Suspect faces 14 felony charges, including murder, in Miamisburg...
3
Teen girl shot in leg in Dayton
4
2 Democrats vying for nomination in May primary for judge seat
5
Stolen truck found in Huber Heights after motorist flees from police

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top