Premier Health plans to sell downtown office building, cites rise in remote work

Premier Health has decided to sell its office building in the heart of downtown Dayton, while continuing to lease some space at the 110 N. Main St. site.
Premier officials said in a statement that a key reason for the decision is the continuing change to in-office and remote work triggered by the COVID pandemic.
“While some workers have returned to the office (as COVID restrictions waned), the vast majority of Premier Health’s downtown work force have continued to work remotely either full-time or at least part-time,” company officials said.
The company said the number of people working at Premier System Support office complex (the 110 N. Main St. building) on any given day has declined from more than 1,000 prior to the pandemic to approximately 200 today, including tenants.
“This significant shift, combined with the need for Premier Health to strengthen its financial position, has contributed to a decision to sell the building,” Premier Health officials said.
Premier Health said it remains committed to the city of Dayton, citing ongoing projects to redevelop the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds site across from its Miami Valley Hospital, and to open the new Premier Health YMCA at the former Good Samaritan Hospital site.