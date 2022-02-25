Premier Health relaxes visitor guidelines as COVID-19 decreases

Premier Health is relaxing its visitation policy for non-COVID-19 patients as the region and state sees a decrease in the virus.
Normal visitor guidelines are being resumed, effective immediately, for patients in patient, outpatient and emergency departments who have not been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Face masks are still required for hospital visitors.
Premier Health has also placed the following guidelines for COVID patients:
- Patients who test positive for COVID-19 may have one visitor at a time.
- NICU infants with COVID may have two visitors at a time.
- Patients with COVID who are in labor are allowed two support persons.
For more information on Premier Health’s visitation policy visit www.premierhealth.com/visitors.
