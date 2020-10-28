Preventing abuse through awareness in October, throughout year

· Ask them how you can best support them.

· Let them know you are there to listen and offer ways to get help.

· Stay in touch to let them know they are not alone.

· Let them know there are options for getting help.

When it comes to domestic abuse, everyone’s situation is different. Whatever the circumstances, a call to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Family Advocacy Program office, Military OneSource, Employee Assistance Program or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, will connect you to the resources and support you may need.

If you or someone you know are in need of help, there are resources available to help.

If you are concerned about your safety and need immediate support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or live chat with an advocate at thehotline.org.