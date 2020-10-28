Preventing abuse through awareness in October, throughout year

Domestic violence is something that affects our whole community, and no one is immune to domestic violence and the damage it causes. The military community respects, defends and supports victims of domestic abuse.
This year Domestic Violence Awareness Month is highlighting the important role that connections to family, friends, coworkers and resources have in supporting domestic abuse victims during a time of heighten isolation.
Preventing abuse in the military community starts with promoting an understanding of what safe and healthy relationship looks like and providing ways for individuals to take steps such as setting boundaries and seeking help in stressful times, and knowing what support is available in a crisis.
If you or someone that you know is in an abusive relationship, getting help can seem difficult and during the current COVID-19 environment it can be even a greater challenge. Being isolated can increase the risk factors for victims by keeping them in quarantine with their abuser, cutting them off from friends, relatives, co-workers and safe havens such as crisis shelters.
Here are a few ways to help someone experiencing relationship abuse:
· Ask them how you can best support them.
· Let them know you are there to listen and offer ways to get help.
· Stay in touch to let them know they are not alone.
· Let them know there are options for getting help.
When it comes to domestic abuse, everyone’s situation is different. Whatever the circumstances, a call to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Family Advocacy Program office, Military OneSource, Employee Assistance Program or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, will connect you to the resources and support you may need.
If you or someone you know are in need of help, there are resources available to help.
If you are concerned about your safety and need immediate support, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or live chat with an advocate at thehotline.org.