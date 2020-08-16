Privately owned firearms allowed on base for CCW permit holders

To be eligible, individuals must have a valid CCW permit, a valid Department of Defense identification card to include common access cards, and must be either be active-duty, Reserve, Guard, retired military, dependents 21 years or older and DoD civilian employees.

Implementation and registration will be conducted in three phases:

Phase 1: Aug. 17, active-duty Personnel

Phase 2: Sept. 15, Guard, Reserve, and retired military

Phase 3: Oct. 15, dependents 21 years of age and older and DoD civilians

Individuals who wish to carry their POF on the installation must submit a DD Form 2760, Qualification to Possess Firearms or Ammunition, Air Force Form 1314, Firearm Registration, and sign a Statement of Understanding for Possession of POF. In addition, Security Forces Pass and Registration will validate all CCW permits and conduct a records check.

For active-duty, Guard,

Reserve and DoD civilians, individuals must complete and submit the AF Form 1314 to their unit commander or equivalent for authorization. Once approved, individuals will present the form to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office.

Retired military and dependents 21 years and older will need to go to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office to complete DD Form 2760 and AF Form 1314. Individuals must provide their name and an identification number such as social security, state identification card or driver’s license. Forms will be processed and forwarded to the 88th Mission Support Group deputy commander for approval.

Authorizations will be valid for two years provided the individual remains qualified.

Further rules and guidance will be provided by Security Forces Pass and Registration during the POF registration process.

POFs may be registered with the 88th Security Forces Pass and Registration office located in Bldg. 286 in Area A. Registration hours are Monday through Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, contact the Security Forces Pass and Registration at 88sfs.S5P.pass-registration@us.af.mil or call 937-257-6246.