Privately owned firearms allowed on base for CCW permit holders

Policy change
Base personnel will soon be able to request approval to transport licensed firearms to and from the installation.
Holders of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act permit, Ohio concealed carry permit, or another state’s concealed carry permit that has a reciprocity with the state of Ohio, will be authorized upon approval to transport secured, privately owned firearms (POF) in their privately owned vehicles.
“We recognized that part of the population here was interested in seeing a change in our policy when it came to the transport of privately owned firearms on the installation,” said Maj. Julie Roloson, 88th Security Forces Squadron commander. “After much careful analysis, we established appropriate procedures to satisfy that intent without sacrificing the safety and security of the base.”
While on the installation, POFs are not authorized to be removed from personal vehicles and must be completely unloaded and remain stored in a locked container out of plain view.
To be eligible, individuals must have a valid CCW permit, a valid Department of Defense identification card to include common access cards, and must be either be active-duty, Reserve, Guard, retired military, dependents 21 years or older and DoD civilian employees.
Implementation and registration will be conducted in three phases:
Phase 1: Aug. 17, active-duty Personnel
Phase 2: Sept. 15, Guard, Reserve, and retired military
Phase 3: Oct. 15, dependents 21 years of age and older and DoD civilians
Individuals who wish to carry their POF on the installation must submit a DD Form 2760, Qualification to Possess Firearms or Ammunition, Air Force Form 1314, Firearm Registration, and sign a Statement of Understanding for Possession of POF. In addition, Security Forces Pass and Registration will validate all CCW permits and conduct a records check.
For active-duty, Guard,
Reserve and DoD civilians, individuals must complete and submit the AF Form 1314 to their unit commander or equivalent for authorization. Once approved, individuals will present the form to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office.
Retired military and dependents 21 years and older will need to go to the Security Forces Pass and Registration office to complete DD Form 2760 and AF Form 1314. Individuals must provide their name and an identification number such as social security, state identification card or driver’s license. Forms will be processed and forwarded to the 88th Mission Support Group deputy commander for approval.
Authorizations will be valid for two years provided the individual remains qualified.
Further rules and guidance will be provided by Security Forces Pass and Registration during the POF registration process.
POFs may be registered with the 88th Security Forces Pass and Registration office located in Bldg. 286 in Area A. Registration hours are Monday through Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, contact the Security Forces Pass and Registration at 88sfs.S5P.pass-registration@us.af.mil or call 937-257-6246.